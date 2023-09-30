Open this photo in gallery: FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta burst through the challenges of Toronto FC's Sigurd Rosted and Themi Antonoglou (right) during first half MLS action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Aaron Boupenza scored the game-winner in the 73rd minute to give visiting FC Cincinnati a 3-2 win against Toronto FC and lock up the fifth-year franchise’s first Supporters’ Shield on Saturday.

Boupenza took a short pass from Luciano Acosta inside the box to slip a left-footed goal into the bottom right side of the TFC goal at BMO Field.

The regular-season clinching victory improved Cincinnati's (19-4-8) undefeated Major League Soccer streak to four games (2-0-2). TFC (4-17-10) has lost four in a row, has dropped 14 of its last 15 outings and is 1-10-1 in all competitions under interim head coach Terry Dunfield.

But even though former Canadian men's and women's national team coach John Herdman assumes the TFC coaching portfolio on Sunday, this may not have been Dunfield's final game running TFC.

There has been speculation that Herdman wants Dunfield to coach TFC for its two games this week, and then Herdman will take over the reins for the season finale against Orlando City at home on Oct. 21.

Dunfield will remain on Herdman's coaching staff after the former's interim stint has concluded.

With three matches remaining, TFC has 22 points, its lowest point total since a 5-21-8 record produced 23 points in 2012.

Cincinnati started swiftly with a pair of goals from striker Brandon Vazquez. The United States international lassoed a header from teammate Yerson Mosquera in the box to deposit the opener in the 28th minute.

Seven minutes later, Vazquez knocked in a rebound after TFC keeper Luka Gavran made a diving left arm from inside the box on Boupendza.

Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano, who has 11 clean sheets this season, gave TFC a gift in the 39th minute. He mishandled a shot from outside the box from Federico Bernardeschi, and Osorio pounced on the loose ball to bring TFC within a goal.

Osorio pulled TFC even in the 44th minute. With Boupendza rolling on the ground in pain on the right side, referee Alex Chilowicz allowed play to continue.

Celentano got his left arm on a chip pass from Bernardeschi. But the ball caromed to Osorio for an easy header.

Gavran kept the score even in the first-half injury time by getting his left hand up to deflect Santiago Arias's attempt destined for the right corner over the goal.

TFC was without Lorenzo Insigne, who was out with a lower-body ailment.

UP NEXT

TFC travels to North Carolina to take on Charlotte FC on Wednesday.