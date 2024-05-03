Evanka Osmak engineers her way through grief to write a new story

Open this photo in gallery: Evanka Osmak.The Globe and Mail

Evanka Osmak knows well that you can plan all you want, but the world often has other things in mind. Almost two decades ago, after beginning a career in civil engineering, Osmak realized that wasn’t the life she wanted. Though she is proudly stubborn – she insists on finishing everything she starts, even a bad glass of wine – Osmak pulled the chute and set out to forge a new and unfamiliar path. So it may not be a coincidence that, for her first children’s book, Ali Hoops, illustrated by Megan Chew, Osmak tells the story of a young girl who also comes to something of a crossroads in life, when her best friend is chosen for the school basketball team and she is not.

When were you happiest?

You know what? It’s right now. I’m happiest right now.

Why?

My boys are at a fantastic age, they’re four and seven, and we have moved into our dream house. I have the best job, on Sportsnet. I enjoy what I do. I really like who I work with. I’m settling into my age – I’m 43½ – I’m starting to figure out who I am. And this children’s book that I’ve written, I’m doing more things for me, and every day is – I don’t want to say easier, but just so enjoyable.

How long did it take you to figure out who you are?

I changed careers – like, a full 180 – from engineering to broadcasting in my mid-twenties, not knowing if it would work out. And then when I got the job at Sportsnet, I was single but I really wanted to be married. So then I got married in my early thirties to my wonderful husband – so then I was figuring that out. I didn’t want children – and then in my mid-30s, I realized: I do want children! So then it was one child and then that was: Okay, we want two. Then the pandemic hit. And my mom died in January of 2022, which is something I am completely devastated and gutted about every day. As I get further away from her death – as you know, grief evolves, so I’m refinding my happiness, and have just been settling into where I am. I just know myself better.

What do you consider the lowest depth of misery?

Oh, my mom’s passing, my mom’s illness. Nothing compares.

May I ask how long she was ill?

She was diagnosed in September of 2021 with ALS, and she died in January of ‘22. So, it was a very quick deterioration, and awful. Just seeing her completely vacant was very tough. We’re a very close family and it was hard on all of us. She was the glue and – I’m even starting to cry now.

Oh, Evanka, I’m sorry.

Yeah, no. No, it’s fine. But that was the worst. Knowing that she was being robbed of so many things. And now, knowing that my children have been robbed of a grandmother, who was just a professional grandma … ? So that was the lowest.

I’m very sorry for your family’s loss. Is there a characteristic you would say defines you?

Persistence. And probably stubbornness.

Is there a characteristic that is your main flaw?

Some may say stubbornness. I expect too much of not only myself but others, and feel let down when they don’t meet those expectations.

What are your favourite qualities in other people?

Loyalty and respect.

On what occasions do you lie?

To my children.

Haha. About, like, candy? Or bedtime?

Oh, well, we’re going through this whole Santa thing and getting them to do things. But no – do I lie? I don’t really lie to my children, do I?

Of course you do! Every parent does!

It’s negotiating! It’s just negotiating.

Well, sure – you’re management and they’re staff. Do you have a favourite author?

I love to read. My problem is, I love books and even if I don’t love a book, I have to finish it. I think that’s where that persistence and stubbornness comes through. Even though my husband says, Just put it down! Or – Just put down that glass of wine, you don’t need to finish it if it’s not good. But I insist I have to complete it. I love sports non-fiction, first of all because I think I get a lot of information for my job from that genre. But I read a great book by Kristin Hannah, The Great Alone. The characters moved to Alaska in the seventies, and it was just a really neat way of hearing about the state, even though I have no desire to ever go to the cold.

Are there podcasts you listen to? You don’t have to say Sportsnet’s.

I mean, I am a devout listener of 32 Thoughts! That is absolutely for sure. But here’s my thing, and I’m not going to call it a guilty pleasure, but I am a huge fan of Real Housewives on Bravo. And so, I do have a podcast I listen to weekly, it comes out Friday morning about the Real Housewives. So yes, I do listen to that one, in addition to Elliotte and Marek.

What’s it called?

Comments by Celebs.

What is your favourite sport to watch?

Either tennis or the Blue Jays.

Not just baseball?

Blue Jays specific.

Is that because of who you work for?

No, that’s just because the Blue Jays were everything to me growing up.

What is your favourite sport to play?

Tennis. I love singles. Doubles is fine but it’s not as good of a workout. I love singles, because I’m in control and you can be aggressive and then you can have a soft touch. And I just love how physical it is.

Is there a talent that you would really like to have?

It sounds so silly, but I’d like to be better at small talk. My husband is good at it, and I always think that, maybe it’s because of my job and I put expectations on myself when we’re at dinner or at an event and people I think expect me to, you know, dance like a monkey or say something funny and entertaining. And I feel like I’m lacking in that department.

What would you say is your greatest achievement?

Changing careers, because it was going against what my parents expected of me – which I for sure didn’t normally do. I was also so young that, I don’t know, it was a combination of youth – and, again, persistence – where I just wanted to do it for myself. But that was a really scary moment. And also, when it worked out, as I think it has – yeah, I am proud of myself for that.

And now you’ve written your first book. What was that like?

I knew exactly what the story was and what it would look like, because it was so important for me to pass on the message of girls playing sports and knowing that you don’t have to be the star player or the best player to be part of the team. I just think that sometimes that gets lost in sports. I think for girls, especially, it’s a good reminder.

What surprised you about the process of writing the book?

How much back and forth there was. I thought, Okay, I’ve written it: Submit. We’re good. And then you get it back and there’s corrections and ‘Add’ and ‘Elaborate’ and ‘Look this up’ and I’m like: ‘Oooh. Okay.’ I think I’m so used to live shows, especially at Sportsnet where we do our show and it’s out there and then I go home for the night. So this was a process. And I haven’t worked my brain like that for a long time, since university.

What’s your greatest extravagance?

One that has just come on in the past couple of years – really since my mom’s passing, is taking a trip and going on vacations more. It’s missing the world, with the effect of COVID. And also, you just don’t know when you won’t be able to.

What would be your favourite journey?

I had a wonderful vacation last fall. We were on a boat in Croatia and I was with 18 other couples and I think that reinvigorated and reminded my husband and I that it’s nice to get away if you can afford the time and afford the trip. My parents started to travel a lot more as they got older, and they were retired – and then they couldn’t. And so my dad just said, If you can take the trip, then take the trip.