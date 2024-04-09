A group that includes two-time Olympic gold medal curler John Morris and former NFL player Jared Allen has purchased the Grand Slam of Curling tour from Sportsnet.

The Curling Group, a sports business venture led by chief executive officer Nic Sulsky, announced it acquired the Grand Slam of Curling in a release Tuesday.

Entertainment industry veteran Mike Cotton is also part of the ownership group, while veteran Jennifer Jones is part of a group of curlers acting as strategic advisers.

Sportsnet will remain the tour’s exclusive broadcaster in Canada.

The Curling Group says it will continue with the previously announced five-event schedule for the 2024-25 Grand Slam season, with future plans coming in the months ahead.

The announcement came alongside the start of the season-ending Players’ Championship at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, which is Jones’s final tournament as a member of a four-player team.