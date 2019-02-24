Toronto Raptors, without Kawhi Leonard, fall to Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard didn’t play for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, but the reason given was not that it was the second game of a back-to-back, nor was it his recently sore left knee.

For the third time in Toronto’s past eight games, the Raptors marquee forward was not in the lineup as they faced the Orlando Magic at Scotiabank Arena. Chalk it up to “load management,” that latest sports-team explanation meaning that the Raptors don’t want to push their luck.

With the playoffs about six weeks away, the Raptors need to make sure their meal ticket, whose leg and shoulder injuries limited him to just nine games a year ago when he was with the San Antonio Spurs, is close to 100 per cent after a long and arduous regular season.

Too bad for the paying customers.

Not only did the fans not have a chance to see Toronto’s star player, they also saw the Magic give the Raptors a good old-fashioned butt-kicking, 113-98. The Magic improved to 28-33 while the Raptors (44-17) saw their win streak end at seven games.

“We just never really got into a rhythm,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said about the Raptors sixth home loss in 31 games. “I actually thought at the half things were all right. We didn’t play really well and hung in there pretty good.

“And it was just a little rough and they made some big shots. And every time we were where we needed to be, we didn’t make great plays.”

Former Raptor Terrence Ross inflicted most of the damage, coming off the bench to lead the Magic with 28 points and nine rebounds. Seven-foot centre Nikola Vucevic was also prominent with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Kyle Lowry led Toronto with 19 points and 10 assists.

Ross said Leonard’s absence did not motivate the Magic any more than usual.

“It didn’t matter if they have Vince Carter, Kawhi, DeMar [DeRozan],” he said. “We had to do what we had to do.”

Asked before the game if coaches are ever allowed “load management” time off, Nurse said, “I got one last game” – a reference to his getting tossed in the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Spurs after venting about the officiating.

The Raptors are 13-4 this season with their best player on the sidelines, an indication of Toronto’s roster depth.

Usually, the Raptors have opted to sit Leonard in the second of back-to-back games, but Nurse said the tough outing on Friday, when Toronto beat San Antonio 120-117, caused him to rethink that plan.

“I think the intensity of the last one and the intensity of possibly the next one [Tuesday against Boston],” Nurse explained. “We just feel we’re in a really good place right now with him. And we just want to make sure we stay there.”

Not playing Leonard against Orlando is not to suggest the Raptors were taking the Magic lightly. The previous time they played, Dec. 28 in Orlando, the Raptors were dumped 116-87. And that was with Leonard in the lineup.

Despite not playing well, Toronto only trailed 80-71 heading into the fourth quarter but it could never get its offence jumpstarted. Back-to-back threes by Vuvevic and then Jonathan Isaac with a little more than five minutes left boosted Orlando’s lead to 100-84 and signalled the start of the fan exodus.

Marc Gasol, playing in his fifth game as Raptor since being acquired on trade-deadline day, made his first start, lining up at centre after Nurse elected to bring Serge Ibaka off the bench.

It was an interesting move by Nurse as Ibaka has been effective as a starter, recording 13 points and season-high 15 rebounds in the San Antonio game. He came in against Orlando having posted a double-double in 11 of his past 12 games, all in a starting role.

Gasol finished with 16 points and five rebounds and five assists in almost 24 minutes, his most playing time as a Raptor, while Ibaka chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

“We are still getting used to each other,” Gasol said. “A lot has to do with chemistry on the court, communication and being on the same page.

“Offensively we missed some easy looks, rhythm shots that I’m sure we will get pretty soon.”