Open this photo in gallery: New England Revolution's Ema Boateng (18) defends against Toronto FC's Deandre Kerr (29) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 24, 2023The Canadian Press

Giacomo Vrioni struck early in the second half to help the New England Revolution stay undefeated at home with a 2-1 win against Toronto FC on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Revolution (10-3-6, 36 points) improved to 7-0-3 as the hosts, marking the longest unbeaten run at home to start a season in club history.

Toronto (3-7-10, 19 points) remained winless on the road this season (0-6-4) and has won just four of its 44 road matches since the start of the 2021 campaign.

Deandre Kerr put Toronto ahead 1-0 in the 11th minute. Cristian Gutierrez took a pass from Lorenzo Insigne into the left side of the box before feeding a cross toward the goal area, where Kerr headed it by a diving Djordje Petrovic.

Bobby Wood leveled the match for New England in the 33rd minute. Emmanuel Boateng’s cross from the touchline was deflected by a Toronto defender in the box before landing by Wood, who sent a shot inside the near post.

Gustavo Bou appeared to give the home side the lead on a highlight-reel tally in the 40th minute when he took a pass from Brandon Bye at the top of the goal area and got the back of his right foot on it to send a shot into the far side, but the goal was overturned with Bou flagged for offside.

Shortly after entering the match off the bench, Vrioni put the Revolution ahead 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Wood’s pass inside the box rolled to Vrioni, who settled it before moving to his right and directing a strike into the far side.

The Reds had their chances to get level only to be denied by Petrovic.

In the 58th minute, Insigne took a long strike from the arc that the goalkeeper pushed out of harm’s way. In the 72nd minute, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty was open in the box, but a diving Petrovic got the tip of his hand on the ball to deflect it away.

Insigne appeared to equalize in the 90th minute from the top left corner of the goal area but was flagged for offside.