Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

Matt Shiltz came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats cemented a CFL playoff spot with a 22-15 home win over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Hamilton (7-8) punched its post-season ticket with the win and the Montreal Alouettes' 32-17 road victory over the Ottawa Redblacks earlier Saturday. The Ticats have won four of their last six games and improved to 4-2 versus West Division competition.

Shiltz replaced rookie Taylor Powell early in the second quarter and threw two first-half TD passes to put Hamilton ahead 16-6 at halftime. Shiltz, in his first game since the Ticats' 37-29 win over Edmonton on July 13, finished 11-of-19 passing for 225 yards with two TDs and an interception before a Tim Hortons Field gathering of 22,809.

Powell was two-of-six passing for 14 yards. James Butler ran for 92 yards on 14 carries.

Marc Liegghio's 31-yard field goal at 5:59 of the fourth put Hamilton ahead 19-9. But Rene Paredes' 44-yard kick at 9:11 made it a seven-point game before Liegghio's 21-yard field goal at 13:41 restored the Ticats' 10-point lead.

Paredes made a 44-yard field goal at 14:31 to pull Calgary to within 22-15. But Hamilton's Kai Locksley recovered the Stampeders' onside kick, giving the Ticats the ball at the visitors' 45-yard line with 27 seconds left on the clock.

Montreal (8-7) stands second in the East Division, two points ahead of Hamilton. The two teams meet on the final week of the season but the Alouettes have already clinched the season series for the tiebreaker.

Calgary (4-11) suffered a third straight loss and remains tied for fourth in the West Division with the idle Edmonton Elks (4-11). The Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-9) are third in the West Division.

Calgary fell to 2-6 away from McMahon Stadium and 2-5 versus the East Division. Quarterback Jake Maier completed 26-of-44 passes for 239 yards.

Saturday also marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and both teams wore orange jerseys during pre-game warm-ups. Calgary also had a special logo on its helmets for the contest.

Tim White and Terry Godwin II had Hamilton's touchdowns. Liegghio booted three field goals and a convert.

Paredes booted five field goals for Calgary.

Paredes had the lone points of the third quarter, his 47-yard field goal at 3:51 cutting Hamilton's lead to 16-9.

Shiltz staked Hamilton to its 16-6 halftime advantage with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Godwin II at 13:57 of the second quarter. It capped a 69-yard, five-play drive.

Shiltz replaced Powell at 10:56 of the quarter and completed 6-of-10 passes for 195 yards, the two TDs and an interception.

Liegghio connected from 41 yards out at 12:18 to give Hamilton a 9-6 advantage.

Paredes' 30-yard boot at 3:39 pushed Calgary's lead to 6-0. But Shitz's 70-yard TD strike — his first pass attempt of the game — to White at 4:02 made it 6-6 as Liegghio missed the convert, his fifth this season.

Paredes' 47-yard field goal at 8:16 opened the scoring. It was set up by Felix Garand-Gauthier's incompletion out of punt formation that gave Calgary possession at Hamilton's 50-yard line.

UP NEXT

Hamilton will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Oct. 7, while Calgary will have a bye week.