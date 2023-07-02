Open this photo in gallery: Russia's Liudmila Samsonova plays a forehand return to Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich during their women's singles match on day five of the Libema Open tennis tournament in Rosmalen on June 16, 2023. Ahead of the Wimbledon tournament, players from Russia and Belarus have been asked to sign a declaration of neutrality about the war in Ukraine.SANDER KONING/AFP/Getty Images

Few major sporting events have been as openly associated with the war in Ukraine as Wimbledon. When play begins on Monday, tournament organizers want everyone to know exactly where they stand.

Wimbledon was alone among the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments in banning players from Russia and Belarus last year. That prompted a series of sanctions from the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA against Wimbledon, which was threatened with further punishment if the ban remained.

Tournament organizers have reluctantly lifted the prohibition, but with conditions. Russian and Belarusian players must sign a “declaration of neutrality” and agree not to express support for the war or receive any money from their governments or state-controlled entities. Wimbledon has also pulled its television rights from Russia and Belarus and ensured that none of its merchandise is sold in either country.

In a further show of support for Ukraine, the tournament is covering accommodation costs for Ukrainian players at Wimbledon and every other grass court event in Britain this season. They’ve also invited 1,000 Ukrainian refugees to an all-expenses paid day at the championships – £1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the British Red Cross Ukraine, roughly £500,000 in total or C$838,000. Organizers have even eased Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to permit players to wear blue and yellow ribbons in the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

“We continue to condemn totally Russia’s illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine,” said Ian Hewitt, chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organizes the championships.

Wimbledon has been an outlier in the tennis world when it comes to the war. The ATP and WTA have condemned Russia’s invasion, but both have allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete under a neutral flag. The associations have argued that discrimination based on nationality is unfair and “has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game.”

That position has been divisive for many fans and players, especially those from Ukraine.

During this year’s French Open, Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina was booed when she refused to shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus after their quarter-final match. Ms. Svitolina later accused the Belarusian of deliberately waiting at the net to provoke the crowd and has criticized Ms. Sabalenka and other players for not publicly condemning Russia’s invasion.

On Saturday in London, Ms. Svitolina applauded Wimbledon’s strong stance and thanked British families for taking in many of her Ukrainian friends. “They will come to support me. Really look forward to seeing them,” she told reporters.

While she was disappointed at Wimbledon’s decision to drop its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, Ms. Svitolina said organizers had faced tremendous pressure from the WTA and ATP. “We have to accept it,” she said of the decision. “I’m really thankful still for the support they gave – they help us in so many different ways.”

She added she has been frustrated that so few players speak out about the war. “It’s really upsetting because only a few of us have this opportunity and no others are ready to take this responsibility,” she said.

Ms. Sabalenka, who is No. 2 in the world, has tried to distance herself from the war and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. “I don’t support war, which means I don’t support Lukashenko right now,” she said after the French Open.

On Saturday she refused to answer questions about Ukraine. “I’m not going to talk about politics. I’m here to talk about tennis only. Please respect that,” she said during a news conference at Wimbledon.

The issue is unlikely to go away, and Ms. Sabalenka shouldn’t count on a warm reception when she takes the court for her first match on Tuesday. Britain has been among Ukraine’s staunchest backers and a major supplier of military and humanitarian assistance.

“I have no expectations,” Ms. Sabalenka said when asked about the likely fan reaction. “I only have hope that they will support me.”

Daniil Medvedev, a Russian who is No. 3 in the world, also declined to talk in detail about the war, or the fans. “I don’t know how it’s going to work with the fans,” he said on Saturday. “You come on the court, I don’t know how will they feel.”

When it came to his views on Ukraine, Mr. Medvedev said his position hadn’t changed. “I am for peace. Yeah, not much more to add.”

One of the few non-Ukrainian players who has been outspoken about the war has been Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the world No. 1. She has held fundraising events for charities that work with Ukrainian children, and she regularly plays with a blue and yellow ribbon fastened to her cap.

“I think it’s good that Wimbledon is asking players to speak out and tell what they think about the war and who are they supporting,” she said Saturday. “I think everybody should be against the war. It’s logical for me.”