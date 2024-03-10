Anthony Santander hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs in leading the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-6 in preseason action on Sunday.

It was one of two split-squad games between the teams. The Blue Jays played to a 6-6 draw against the Orioles in Sarasota, Fla., in the other game.

Alejandro Kirk, with a two-run home run, and Santiago Espinal with two RBIs paced Toronto’s offence in the loss. Yusei Kikuchi had five strikeouts while surrendering six runs in 2⅓ innings as the starter.

Jackson Holliday hit a grand slam in the first inning for Baltimore. Albert Suárez had four strikeouts, giving up three runs and five hits in four innings of work as the starter.

Ernie Clement with a three-run homer, Brian Serven with a two-run blast and Alan Roden with a solo home run provided the offence for the Blue Jays in the 6-6 tie.

Ramón Urias’s homer in the sixth inning and Enrique Bradfield’s run in the seventh pulled the Orioles even, leading to the draw.

On Saturday, George Springer and Dasan Brown had two runs each as the Blue Jays rolled to a 13-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Toronto had a total of 11 different batters combining for runs in the spring training win, with eight runs coming in the eighth inning alone.

Philadelphia’s heavy hitters, including Kyle Schwarber, struggled in their at-bat appearances, getting repeatedly struck out.

The win comes a day after Joey Votto agreed to a non-roster invite with the Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.

The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.