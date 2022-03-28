During a break in live batting practice George Springer trotted across the infield at the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training facility, jogging from third base to a dugout by first base. He had been on deck with Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen and when there were no refreshments available during a break, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Springer called back to the group and asked if anyone needed any water or Gatorade. A minute later, he emerged from the shaded area with an armful of bottles – and a banana for Jansen – and brought them back to his teammates.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said that doing that kind of water carrying, whether it’s literal or figurative, has made Springer an important voice in Toronto’s clubhouse. It’s the kind of veteran presence the Blue Jays wanted from Springer when he signed with them in January 2021, but he couldn’t provide as he began last season on the disabled list.

“He’s great, man. Everybody likes him and he’s a leader, too,” said Montoyo at the Blue Jays’ player development centre in Dunedin, Fla. “It was tough for him to be a leader last year because he was hurt. Now that he’s healthy, he gonna impact this clubhouse a lot.”

With an injured quadriceps keeping him out of Toronto’s lineup last March and April, Springer said he got to know his teammates by observing them from afar.

“I was able to learn how guys operate and to watch on the side as opposed to out in the field and it gave me a much, much different perspective,” said Springer. “But I was able to get back out there and I was happy I was.”

Springer finally made his Blue Jays debut in Toronto’s 23rd game of the season on April 28. He played in 78 games of the 162-game season in 2021, finishing with a .264 batting average, 22 home runs, 50 runs batted in, and 59 runs.

At 32-years-old, Springer is one of the oldest players on the Blue Jays roster and brings a wealth of experience. He’s a three-time all-star (2017-2019) and a two-time Silver Slugger award winner (2017, 2019). Most importantly, he was a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2017 and was named the series MVP.

Although Springer will acknowledge that he has more major league experience than most of his Toronto teammates, he shies away from the label “clubhouse leader.”

“I mean, I don’t really see myself that way. I just kind of go out and do what I need to do, play the way I know how to play,” said Springer. “I think the good news for me is I have the benefit of experience and kind of understanding where we’re going and where we’re trying to get to, you know? I’ve played on a lot of good teams so I think experience, for me, is everything.”

Springer said that he didn’t put a particular emphasis on conditioning in the off-season, instead he made sure that he was fit in general so as not to strain himself ahead of a length regular season, and, hopefully, a post-season.

“I like the spot I’m in,” he said. “I mean, I didn’t put any more emphasis on one thing or the other, just making sure that I do what I got to do and be smart about my work and get ready for April 8.”

Toronto hosts the Texas Rangers on April 8 in the season opener for both teams.