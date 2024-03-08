Joey Votto has agreed to a non-roster invite with the Toronto Blue Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.

The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.

Votto, a fan favourite in Cincinnati, was named NL MVP in 2010 after hitting .324 with 37 home runs, 113 runs batted in and 106 runs scored.

He made six all-star appearances, most recently in 2018.

A career .294 hitter, Votto hit .205 in 2022 and .202 in 2023 before parting ways with the Reds and becoming a free agent.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work my way back to the Major Leagues,” Votto said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s even sweeter to attempt this while wearing the uniform of my hometown team, the Toronto Blue Jays.”