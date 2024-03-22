Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Blue Jay to key a three-run second inning and Toronto defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 in spring training action Friday.

Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run shot that scored Daniel Vogelbach to stake Toronto to an early lead.

Later in the inning, Addison Barger hit the first of his two RBI doubles as Toronto went up 3-0.

Enmanuel Valdez cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth with a solo shot off Jays starter Mitch White.

Toronto went up 5-1 in the sixth when Barger drove in John Kasevich with a double then scored on Garrett Spain’s single.

Blue Jays pitcher Trevor Richards got in trouble in the ninth when a Nick Decker single, Luis Ravelo walk and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out.

But he struck out Alex Binelas and induced Miguel Ugueto into a fly out to cement the win.

White allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out six over 5⅔ innings to pick up the win for Toronto, which evened its preseason record at 13-13.

Starter Justin Hagenman allowed three earned runs over two innings in taking the loss for Boston (16-11).

Toronto has four exhibition games left, starting Saturday afternoon in Dunedin against Detroit.

The Blue Jays open the regular season Thursday at Tampa Bay.