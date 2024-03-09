Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer watches a fly ball in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, March 4, 2024, in Dunedin, Fla.Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

George Springer and Dasan Brown had two runs each as the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 13-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Saturday.

Toronto had a total of 11 different batters combining for runs in the spring training win, with eight runs coming in the ninth inning alone.

Philadelphia’s heavy hitters, including Kyle Schwarber, struggled in their at bat appearances, getting repeatedly struck out.

The win comes a day after Joey Votto agreed to a nonroster invite with the Jays, the former National League MVP said on social media.

The 40-year-old first-baseman from Toronto joins the Blue Jays after a successful 17-year run with the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto is next in action on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.