Astros' Jose Altuve named Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year

In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 10th inning of Game 2 of the World Series in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

The Associated Press

Jose Altuve led the Houston Astros to their first World Series title with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in November and picked up the franchise's first MVP trophy in more than two decades a couple of weeks later.

And as his huge 2017 is coming to a close, the second baseman already is looking for more.

"Winning the World Series, winning the MVP, you feel like you have everything," Altuve told The Associated Press. "But my perspective is to try and get better every year, and if we win one World Series, why not win another one? Just keep playing for the team and keep playing for my city."

Altuve, who was one of only a handful of players who endured the Astros' painful rebuilding process en route to this year's championship, which gave hope to a city ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, was chosen as The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Results of voting by U.S. editors and news directors was announced Wednesday. The 5-foot-6 dynamo got 715 points, beating out New England quarterback Tom Brady, who had 646, and third-place finisher Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, with 626.

On Tuesday, Katie Ledecky was named AP Female Athlete of the Year.

Altuve is a five-time all-star who led the majors with a career-high .346 batting average and his 204 hits topped the American League. He is the first player in MLB history to lead his league in hits in four straight seasons. He tied a career-best with 24 homers and had 81 RBIs. He was second in the AL by scoring 112 runs, his on-base percentage of .410 ranked third, he was third with 32 steals and his .547 slugging percentage ranked sixth.

Brooke Henderson chosen as CP female athlete of the year
