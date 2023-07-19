Toby Fournier had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds as Canada advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup with an 89-45 win over Brazil on Wednesday.

Montreal’s Cassandre Prosper added 20 points with four steals and a block in the victory.

Manuella Alves led Brazil with eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The undefeated Canadians will face Mali in Friday’s quarter-finals. Mali defeated Australia 74-67 in their Round of 16 matchup to advance.

The semi-finals take place Saturday, with the final and third-place game going Sunday.

Canada entered Wednesday’s matchup having finished atop Group D with a 3-0 record.