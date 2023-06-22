Canada’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper has been drafted 24th overall in the NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward from Montreal entered the draft after completing his junior season with the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Prosper averaged a career-best 12.5 points per game in his second year with Marquette after transferring from Clemson in 2021.
The 20-year-old was the first Canadian selected in this year’s draft.
Leonard Miller, a 19-year-old from Toronto, was also expected to be selected.
Four Canadians were picked in the draft last year.