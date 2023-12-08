Open this photo in gallery: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, shoots the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during a semifinal game in the NBA basketball In-Season Tournament. The Pacers won 128-119 on Dec. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas.Kyle Terada/The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – LeBron James scored 30 points in less than three quarters and the Los Angeles Lakers steamrolled the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 on Thursday night to reach the championship game in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Lakers will play the surprising Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the inaugural NBA Cup. Indiana advanced with a 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the other semi-final. Unlike the other tournament games, that one will not count in the regular-season standings.

Austin Reaves scored 17 points for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Taurean Prince finished with 15 points.

Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 14 points. Zion Williamson had 13.

Pacers 128, Bucks 119

LAS VEGAS – Tyrese Haliburton had 27 points and 15 assists to help Indiana beat Milwaukee.

Myles Turner added 26 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin had 14 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 24 points, Khris Middleton had 20 and Brook Lopez 18.

Indiana opened the fourth quarter with a 14-8 run to take a 105-102 lead. Turner, Brown and Haliburton accounted for 17 points during a game-ending 21-13 run.