Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes had the top-selling NBA jersey in Canada for the first half of the season.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and game-changing guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors round out the top three of the 15-player list announced by the league on Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers all-star Pascal Siakam, who was traded from Toronto two weeks ago, was fourth on the list.

Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder was the only Canadian on the list at 11th. He cracked the top 10 in jersey sales in France (eighth), Italy (seventh), Spain (eighth) and the United Kingdom (ninth).

Raptors rookie Gradey Dick was 15th in jersey sales in Canada.

Toronto, the Lakers, and Golden State were the top three teams in terms of Canadian sales.