The WNBA is coming to Toronto, adding a 14th franchise to the growing league

Toronto is getting an expansion WNBA franchise, an industry source confirmed to The Globe and Mail.

CBC Sports was the first to announce the news Friday morning.

According to the report, the new Toronto WNBA team is expected to enter the league for the 2026 season, and will be owned by Kilmer Sports Inc., which is led by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment minority owner Larry Tanenbaum.

The announcement will reportedly come on May 23, and the team is expected to play at Coca-Cola Coliseum, at Exhibition Place.

Currently the Professional Women’s Hockey League is playing some of its playoff games at the 8,000-seat venue.

The board of MLSE – the parent company of the Toronto’s Maple Leafs, Raptors, Argonauts and Toronto FC – decided a year ago not to pursue a WNBA team. Tanenbaum has rekindled that possibility by seeking the expansion franchise through his holding company.

Toronto will get the WNBA’s 14th franchise. The 13th club, based in San Francisco, is scheduled to join the league next season.

A spokesperson for Kilmer Sports Inc. said the group has no comment.

A WNBA spokesperson would not confirm the report but said: “We continue to engage in productive conversations with interested ownership groups in a number of markets and the granting of any expansion teams requires a vote of the WNBA and NBA board of governors.”

Canada hosted two WNBA preseason games over the past 12 months, last May to a sold-out Toronto crowd of 19,923 at Scotiabank Arena, and then to 16,655 last week in Edmonton’s Rogers Arena.

The league announced on Thursday that it would have charter flights starting this season. That move would also help it expand to Canada.

With a report from The Canadian Press