Raptors down Grizzlies as Delon Wright scores 15 points off the bench

Delon Wright had 15 points off the bench as the Toronto Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-86 on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan added 13 points and Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The Raptors (36-16) have won five straight at home against the Grizzlies (18-34). Toronto improved to 21-4 on home court this season and 7-3 in its past 10 games.

The Grizzlies dropped to 5-19 on the road this season and have lost three in a row.

Memphis was paced by Marc Gasol, who had a game-high 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Andrew Harrison had 16 points and four rebounds while Mississauga, Ont., native Dillon Brooks chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds.

The Raptors jumped out with a 12-4 surge to lead 88-78 with 7:30 to play in the fourth. Then with 2:34 remaining, Pascal Siakam capped a 6-0 run with a layup, pushing Toronto's lead to 15.

Toronto held a 76-74 lead through three quarters.

Harrison led the Grizzlies with seven third-quarter points as Memphis out-scored Toronto 30-20 in the period. Gasol and Green each had five.

DeRozan led all Raptors with six points in the quarter. Toronto went 0-for-10 from three-point range while Memphis finished 3-for-5 in the quarter.

Memphis out-scored Toronto 24-10 in the first 8:30 of the third quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and take a 68-66 lead.

Toronto led 56-44 at the break. Lowry led the way with nine points while Valanciunas had eight points, six rebounds and three assists through two quarters.

Gasol led all Grizzlies with 13 points while Brooks had eight points and four rebounds.

Ibaka capped a 10-2 surge by draining a shot from beyond the arc with 4:07 to play giving the Raptors a 17-point cushion – their largest lead of the half.

The Raptors opened the second on an 8-0 run.

Toronto's bench out-scored Memphis' 21-7 in the half led by seven points from Jakob Poeltl and six from Delon Wright.

DeRozan hit a buzzer-beating jumper to give the Raptors a 25-24 lead after one. Valanciunas and OG Anunoby had six points each to lead Toronto. Gasol paced the Grizzlies with nine points.

Note: The Raptors continue their season-long four-game home stand on Tuesday against Boston.