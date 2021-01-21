B.C. Lions sign wide receiver Shaq Johnson to contract extension

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Lions Shaq Johnson (88) misses the catch as he is chased by Edmonton Eskimos Godfrey Onyeka (23) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on June 21, 2019. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian wide receiver Shaq Johnson to a contract extension.

The six-foot, 185-pound native of Brampton, Ont., recorded career highs in receptions (39) and yards (597) in 2019 while also scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Johnson has appeared in 54 games for the Lions over the past four seasons, making 97 catches for 1,454 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his first full season as a pro in 2017, Johnson was the Lions’ nominee for the CFL’s most outstanding Canadian.

Johnson was selected in the fourth round, 32nd overall, of the 2017 CFL draft.