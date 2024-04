The CFL Players’ Association is joining the Canadian labour movement.

The CFLPA announced Thursday it has formed an alliance with the Canadian Labour Congress.

The football players’ association joins 49 national and international unions already affiliated with the CLC.

The CLC is Canada’s largest labour organization, with a membership of more than three million workers and over 500,000 retirees across Canada.

The CFLPA represents roughly 650 professional football players.