Nathan Rourke to be waived by New England Patriots

It appears Canadian Nathan Rourke’s time with the New England Patriots is over.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed Rourke that he will be waived.

The move would leave New England with four quarterbacks: Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe along with rookies Drake Maye (third overall pick in 2024 draft) and Joe Milton (sixth-round 2024 selection).

New England claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars last December and he backed up Zappe late in the season.

Rourke hasn’t appeared in any NFL games with Jacksonville or New England.

Rourke, 25, a Victoria native, was the CFL’s top Canadian in 2022 after passing for 3,349 yards and 25 TDs in just 10 regular-season games with the B.C. Lions. His campaign was reduced after suffering a Lisfranc ligament sprain in his right foot.

If Rourke doesn’t catch on with another NFL team, he’d be a CFL free agent.