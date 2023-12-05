Open this photo in gallery: Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer speaks to the media in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 6.Peter Power/The Canadian Press

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced a major restructuring plan Tuesday, with president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer relinquishing his head coaching duties and Ed Hervey being promoted to general manager.

Steinauer had been the Ticats head coach since 2019, with the team adding front-office duties to his role in December 2021. He will retain his role leading the football operations department.

The Tiger-Cats say a new coach will be named later in the week.

“Hamilton is a special place for me and my family and I’m extremely proud of the sustainable culture and foundation that we have established,” Steinauer said in a release. “In my five years as head coach, we’ve had success and accomplished a great deal.

“Now is the time for me to concentrate on my responsibilities as president of football operations and help the incredible people who work here every day as we strive for championships.”

The Tiger-Cats were Grey Cup finalists in 2019 and 2021, losing to Winnipeg both times. Steinauer was named the CFL’s coach of the year in 2019.

Hamilton lost to Montreal in the East semifinal in each of the last two seasons.

Hervey was hired as an assistant general manager in Hamilton in December 2021. He spent four seasons as Edmonton’s GM (2013-16) and two seasons in the same role with B.C. (2018-19).

Edmonton won the Grey Cup in 2015 under Hervey’s watch.

Steinauer and Hervey face a busy off-season in Hamilton. The future of veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is up in the air after the former Calgary Stampeders star was limited by injuries in his first season of a three-year, $1.62-million deal with the Ticats.

Mitchell will reportedly be due a significant six-figure roster bonus sometime in January. Hamilton could opt against paying that and make Mitchell a free agent.

Players heading into free agency include quarterbacks Matt Shiltz and Kai Locksley, veteran linebacker Simoni Lawrence and receiver Tim White.