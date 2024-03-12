Open this photo in gallery: A view of Tim Hortons Field is shown ahead of the 110th CFL Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton, Ont., on Nov. 19, The '23 Grey Cup provided economic gain for both the city of Hamilton and province of Ontario.Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

The 2023 Grey Cup provided economic gain for both the city of Hamilton and province of Ontario.

According to a study by Sport Tourism Canada, the game and ’23 Grey Cup festival generated a net economic impact of $41.9-million, including $35.4-million for Ontario and $29.2-million for Hamilton, which staged the game. The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 at Tim Hortons Field.

“These numbers show that regionalizing the festivities not only supported local economies in both Hamilton and the Niagara region but they also offered a better experience for fans who travelled from all across Canada,” said Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

The study stated the game and festival generated over $73.5-million in total national economic activity. The net impact came following the accounting for initial expenditures.

Some 223,216 people attended the six-day festival and championship game. The 33,835 individuals who visited the region averaged 3.4 days in Hamilton and spent about $20.8-million.

“This unforgettable week wasn’t just about touchdowns, but also about celebrating our community spirit and the unifying force of sport,” said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The festivities supported local jobs and businesses and boosted tourism, which contributed positively to Hamilton’s economy.”

The study was commissioned by the CFL and Hamilton Tiger-Cats with the STC managing the data-collection process. It found there was $61.5-million in overall economic activity within Ontario and 64 per cent of the 1,151 surveyed attendees indicated the Grey Cup was their sole reason for visiting Hamilton.

Forty-two per cent said they came to Hamilton from outside of Ontario.

“The results of this study echo everything I heard during that remarkable week in November,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “That this was a truly special and unforgettable celebration of our great game.

“I applaud our tremendous event organizers and staff, and especially the many volunteers for all their incredible work in creating an event that mirrored the unbelievable passion and pride that our country has for Canadian football.”