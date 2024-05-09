Suspended quarterback Chad Kelly on field at Argonauts’ rookie camp

Quarterback Chad Kelly, who is under suspension for violating the CFL’s gender-based violence policy, was on the field Thursday at the Toronto Argonauts’ rookie camp.

Kelly’s appearance at the University of Guelph comes just two days after the CFL suspended its 2023 outstanding player for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.

Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two pre-season games.

Argos general manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons told reporters Kelly’s presence was within the conditions of the league’s discipline.

Clemons said should Kelly appeal the suspension – and theoretically be allowed to play until an arbitration hearing – the Argos would make a decision at that time regarding any team-issued discipline.

Kelly, 30, was on the field but not in equipment and appeared to be working with the Argos rookie quarterbacks.

Kelly was the CFL’s outstanding player last season after leading Toronto to a league-best and franchise-record 16-2 mark.

But the Argos’ campaign ended with a 38-17 loss to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final.