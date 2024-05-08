Veteran Mitchell attends Ticats rookie camp wearing a walking boot

Bo Levi Mitchell and Jordan Williams made the start of Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ rookie camp an eventful one.

Veteran quarterback Mitchell attended Wednesday’s opening session wearing a walking boot on his right foot. Sophomore Taylor Powell took the majority of snaps.

Mitchell suffered a fractured right leg last season that required surgery.

Afterwards, Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich told reporters Mitchell was wearing the boot as a precaution and that he expected the quarterback to practise with the team Monday.

The Ticats will formally open training camp Sunday.

Later on Wednesday, the Ticats announced Williams, a Canadian middle linebacker, had retired. Hamilton acquired Williams in January from the Toronto Argonauts.

At the time of the deal, Williams said he didn’t see himself having any trouble settling into his new football home.

Williams had 52 total tackles (five for loss) in 14 regular-season games last year, his first with Toronto. Williams was traded to the Argos in February 2023 by B.C. The Lions took Williams first overall in the 2020 CFL draft but the league didn’t play that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Williams appeared in 46 career regular-season games with B.C. (2021-22) and Toronto (2023), registering 229 tackles, 16 special-teams tackles, one sack, one interception and three forced fumbles. He was the CFL’s top rookie in 2021 after setting a league record for most tackles by a first-year Canadian with 92.

Mitchell, 34, is entering his second season with Hamilton. The leg fracture and an adductor injury limited the two-time CFL MVP to just six starts (2-4 record) as he completed 78 of 132 passes (59.1 per cent) for 1,031 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Ticats also signed seven of their 2024 CFL draft picks, including Laval offensive lineman Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay, their first-round (seventh overall) selection.