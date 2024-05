Open this photo in gallery: Taylor Pendrith of Canada reacts with his caddie Mitchell Theoret after putting in to win on the 18th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 5 in McKinney, Texas.Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith has won THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

It’s his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, started the day leading the tournament by a shot.

American Ben Kohles had taken the lead in the fourth round but bogeyed the par-5 18th hole to open the door for Pendrith.

The Canadian took full advantage, dropping a nearly three-foot putt for birdie.

Pendrith shot a 4-under 67 to finish 23-under overall.