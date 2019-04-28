 Skip to main content

Hockey Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in overtime, tie series 1-1

Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in overtime, tie series 1-1

Boston
The Associated Press
Matt Duchene scores on a power play at 3:42 of the second overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins

Matt Duchene scored on a power play at 3:42 of the second overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins early Sunday morning, tying the second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Artemi Panarin scored twice and assisted on the winner and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots. The Blue Jackets twice gave up a lead and twice came back to tie it.

Matt Grzelcyk and David Pastrnak scored and Tuukka Rask made 36 saves for Boston. The Bruins won the opener – also in overtime.

The series moves to Columbus for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday.

Panarin’s second goal made it 2-2 with 12 minutes left in the second period, and it stayed that way through a scoreless third and a first overtime in which the Bruins killed off one penalty. But when Patrice Bergeron was sent off for tripping in the second OT, the Blue Jackets made them pay.

Less than a minute later, Duchene kicked the puck onto his stick and slid it through Rask’s legs to end it. As the Columbus players celebrated against the boards, the Bruins filed off the ice and many fans threw the giveaway yellow towels onto the ice.

