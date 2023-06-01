Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston during Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on April 18.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Brad Treliving has a long to-do list as the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The No. 1 priority is sitting down with the team’s best player.

Named the 18th GM in franchise history following the stunning dismissal of Kyle Dubas last month, Treliving says he plans to soon visit with star centre Auston Matthews, who can sign a contract extension as of July 1.

Treviling adds he plans to sit down with head coach Sheldon Keefe to chart a path forward, but didn’t commit to him being behind the bench next season.

Treliving left the Calgary Flames in April after nine seasons.

An extremely busy stretch ahead includes preparing for the NHL draft and free agency, which could see as many as 12 roster players hit the open market.