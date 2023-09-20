Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tucker Poolman will start the upcoming NHL season on long-term injured reserve as he continues to recover from migraines.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says Poolman will not be with the team when it opens training camp Thursday in Victoria.

Poolman, 30, signed a four-year, US$10-million contract with the Canucks before the 2021-22 season.

The migraine issue limited the American defenceman to 40 games in his first season with the Canucks.

He attempted a return to action last season, but appeared in just three games before being sidelined again.

Poolman has six goals and 17 assists over 163 career NHL games with Winnipeg and Vancouver.