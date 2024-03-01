Skip to main content
Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko tries to score on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka during first period in Ottawa. The Coyotes won 5-3 on March 1, 2024.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Dylan Guenther’s power-play goal at 4:18 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Coyotes, which hadn’t won a game since Jan. 22, snapped a 14-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored for the Coyotes (24-31-5). Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (25-30-3), who have lost three in a row.

Anton Forsberg was called into action and made 26 saves after Joonas Korpisalo was a late scratch due to illness leaving the Senators without a backup on the bench.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk left the game with 3:30 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk had been hit earlier in the period.

Arizona jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the game was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes. Guenther beat Forsberg under the arm on the power play and Maccelli added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

Ottawa trailed 3-1 to start the second but scored twice to tie the game.

Batherson cut the lead to one at 13:49 pulling back a Jacob Bernard-Docker rebound and wristed a shot past Vejmelka.

Just over two minutes later Pinto tied the game with a power-play goal. Ottawa outshot the Coyotes 19-4 in the period.

Carcone opened the scoring for Arizona at 7:31 picking up a Liam O’Brien rebound to beat Forsberg through traffic. Moser made it 2-0 firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal on a two-man advantage when Maccelli made a cross-ice pass to Schmaltz to roof a puck short side for his 17th.

Tarasenko got the Senators on the board late in the period with a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Notes

The Senators are without Josh Norris (upper body) indefinitely and Travis Hamonic is week-to-week ... Zack MacEwen was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators ... Arizona’s Clayton Keller missed his third straight game.

Up next

Senators: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Coyotes: Visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe