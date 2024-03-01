Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko tries to score on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka during first period in Ottawa. The Coyotes won 5-3 on March 1, 2024.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Dylan Guenther’s power-play goal at 4:18 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Coyotes, which hadn’t won a game since Jan. 22, snapped a 14-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone, J.J. Moser, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored for the Coyotes (24-31-5). Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (25-30-3), who have lost three in a row.

Anton Forsberg was called into action and made 26 saves after Joonas Korpisalo was a late scratch due to illness leaving the Senators without a backup on the bench.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk left the game with 3:30 remaining in regulation. Tkachuk had been hit earlier in the period.

Arizona jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the game was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes. Guenther beat Forsberg under the arm on the power play and Maccelli added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

Ottawa trailed 3-1 to start the second but scored twice to tie the game.

Batherson cut the lead to one at 13:49 pulling back a Jacob Bernard-Docker rebound and wristed a shot past Vejmelka.

Just over two minutes later Pinto tied the game with a power-play goal. Ottawa outshot the Coyotes 19-4 in the period.

Carcone opened the scoring for Arizona at 7:31 picking up a Liam O’Brien rebound to beat Forsberg through traffic. Moser made it 2-0 firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead with a power-play goal on a two-man advantage when Maccelli made a cross-ice pass to Schmaltz to roof a puck short side for his 17th.

Tarasenko got the Senators on the board late in the period with a shot from the bottom of the faceoff circle.

Notes

The Senators are without Josh Norris (upper body) indefinitely and Travis Hamonic is week-to-week ... Zack MacEwen was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators ... Arizona’s Clayton Keller missed his third straight game.

Up next

Senators: Visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Coyotes: Visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday.