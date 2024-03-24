Open this photo in gallery: Finland's Joni Jurmo checks Slovakia's Roman Faith during the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, on Aug. 14, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Joni Jurmo to an entry-level contract.

The Flames acquired the rights to the 21-year-old from Espoo, Finland, in a Jan. 31 trade that sent centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary also got forward Andrei Kuzmenko, another defensive prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, Vancouver’s first-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft in that deal.

Jurmo’s contract with the Flames is two years with an average annual value of US$850,000. He was a third-round pick by Vancouver (82nd overall) in 2020.

The six-foot-five, 210-pound defenceman split this season between Ilves and KooKoo in Finland’s top division.

He had a goal and four assists with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating.