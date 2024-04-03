Open this photo in gallery: Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal kicks away a shot from Calgary Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich during the second period in Calgary. The Ducks won 5-3 on April 2, 2024.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alex Killorn scored twice including the game winner on Tuesday night to lead the slumping Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Troy Terry, with a goal and two assists, Mason McTavish and Cam Fowler rounded out the scoring for Anaheim (25-47-4). Rookie defenceman Olen Zellweger had three assists for his first career multi-point game.

The Ducks snapped a five-game winless skid and were victorious for just the second time in their last 14 games (2-11-1).

Lukas Dostal made 21 stops for the victory and improved to 12-21-2.

Andrei Kuzmenko, with a pair of goals, and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (34-35-5). The Flames have lost six of their last seven games.

Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves in falling to 23-20-2.

Tied after 40 minutes, Anaheim took the lead 1:52 into the third when Fowler jumped into the rush, took a pass from Trevor Zegras, and wired a shot inside the goalpost for his fifth goal of the season and first in 22 games.

The visitors doubled their lead at 5:09 when Terry carried the puck down the left wing and found Killorn in the slot, who zipped a shot past Markstrom.

After Kuzmenko’s second of the night at 9:34 cut the lead to one again, Killorn put the game away with his second of the period and 17th of the season at 13:14.

Down 1-0 after the first period, Calgary tied it 2:30 into the second period, needing just five seconds to connect on a power play.

After winning the faceoff, the puck eventually came back to Nazem Kadri and his shot was deflected in front by Sharangovich for his 29th goal.

The home team took its first lead of the night on the prettiest goal of the game at 10:26.

Kuzmenko took a pass from Kadri, cut into the slot to neatly avoid Zegras, then pulled the puck around Fowler, before holding onto it patiently to outwait Dostal and fire the puck into the net.

The Ducks tied it three minutes later as Terry made up for failing to score on a breakaway earlier in the period.

Zellweger’s shot hit Leo Carlsson in the leg and caromed right to Terry at the side of the net where he buried his 20th goal and 50th point.

Terry is the eighth player in club history with three consecutive 20-goal seasons and the first since Rickard Rakell did it from 2015-16 to 2017-18.

It took Anaheim over 11 minutes to record its first shot. But when it came, the ice began to tilt the other direction with the visitors recording 13 of the period’s final 14 shots, one of them being McTavish’s goal at 14:03.

After going 14 games without a goal, the 21-year-old in his sophomore NHL season has goals in consecutive games and is up to 19 on the season.

Nearing 30

Sharangovich joins Blake Coleman as the Flames’ co-leaders in goals. With eight games to go, both are one away from hitting 30 for the first time in their careers.

Flames prosperity

Kuzmenko’s two goals gives him nine in 21 games with Calgary. That surpasses the eight goals he had with the Canucks in 43 games at the time he was acquired by Calgary at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Elias Lindholm to Vancouver.

Up next

Ducks: Open a four-game homestand against the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Flames: Fly to Winnipeg to take on the Jets on Thursday.