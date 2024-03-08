The Winnipeg Jets have acquired veteran winger Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for draft picks.

New Jersey will receive a 2024 third round draft pick and a 2025 second round pick in return and retain 50 per cent of Toffoli’s salary.

Toffoli has 26 goals and 18 assists in 61 games for the Devils this season. He has 10 goals and five assists in his past 18 games.

He’s previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames.

Winnipeg (39-17-5) is second in the Central Division and sixth in the overall league standings.

It’s the second big trade the Jets have been involved in this season, after acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal in February.

Monahan was traded from Montreal to Winnipeg for a first-round draft selection in 2024 and a conditional pick in 2027.