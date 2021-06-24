Lehkonen’s overtime shot sends Canadiens to Stanley Cup final

Open this photo in gallery Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens is congratulated by Phillip Danault #24 after scoring the game-winning goal during the first overtime period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six of the Stanley Cup Semifinals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on June 24, 2021 in Montreal. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Artturi Lehkonen scored on a crisp wrist shot in overtime on Thursday and Carey Price made 37 saves as the Canadiens beat the Golden Knights 3-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 28 years. Montreal will play the winner of Friday’s game in Tampa between the Lightning and the New York Islanders in the final round of the semi-finals.

The last time it made it that far was in 1993 – and that is also the last time it won the Cup. Montreal remains the last Canadian team to win one.

The Golden Knights tied the Colorado Avalanche for the most points in the NHL during the regular season, and were heavily favoured to beat Montreal in the best-of-seven series. The Canadiens confounded the experts by winning in six games. That follows a hard-fought triumph in seven games over the Maple Leafs and a four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

The Canadiens jumped on top on a long slap shot by Shea Weber with 5:54 remaining in the first period. The Montreal captain picked off an attempted clearing pass by Alec Martinez and fired it past Robin Lehner, who was screened on the play by Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The goal came on a power play after Vegas defenceman Alex Pietrangelo was called for roughing up Joel Armia.

As the puck went in, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin raised his hands over his head. Bergevin arrived at the arena in the same red suit he wore when Montreal closed out its opponents in the first and second rounds.

The lead lasted only 48 seconds. The Golden Knights tied it at 1-1 when Reilly Smith deflected a shot by Shea Theodore into the net. It was the third goal of the postseason for Smith and his first in 10 games.

Cole Caufield, a 20-year-old rookie, put Montreal back ahead with his fourth goal of the series. After taking a long pass from defenceman Joel Edmundson, Caufield skated around Brayden McNabb and flipped a wrist shot over Lehner with 10:24 left in the second.

Vegas, which had not won a game during the playoffs when trailing after two periods, tied it again early in the third. The score was knotted at 2-2 when Martinez poked a rebound of a shot taken by Pietrangelo past Price from seven feet away.

The goal was the third in the playoffs and first point in the series for Lehkonen, who plays on a line with Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher. Danault and Gallagher had assists on the goal. The three points they recorded were the first of the entire series for the line.

The Canadiens had history on their side going into Game 6. Montreal had an all-time record of 26-3 (.897) when it led 3-2 in a best-of-seven series during the playoffs. The Canadiens have won 11 of their last 13 games.

Price is 12-5 during the postseason and outduelled Lehner, who was also spectacular. Lehner had 29 saves in the defeat after he stopped 27 of 29 shots in a victory in Game 4 at the Bell Centre.

He replaced Marc-André Fleury, who carried the team through the first two rounds but is 1-3 against the Canadiens.

“There is no sugar-coating the importance of goaltending, but it is definitely not all on goaltending,” Vegas head coach Peter DeBoer said following the morning skate. “We can’t expect whoever starts tonight to stand on their head and make 50 saves, but if Price is significantly better than our guy it is going to be hard to win.”

The Canadiens’ first two defensive pairings – Ben Chiarot with Weber and Jeff Petry with Edmundson – play a physical style of game and took a toll on their opponents.

“How could it not?” said Montreal’s stand-in head coach Luke Richardson, who is filling in for Dominique Ducharme since the later tested positive for COVID-19. “They are like four machines out there. It is not fun to play against. Mentally, it is in your head before you play the game.”

As a group, the Golden Knights forwards entered the night having scored only four goals in five games. Mark Stone, the team’s captain and leading scorer during the regular season, had yet to record a point. At the same time, Montreal’s forwards had combined for a dozen goals. Vegas was 0 for 13 on the power play as well and didn’t seem to have much of an idea of how to solve anything.

Stone ended the series with zero points, and the Golden Knights went 0 for 15 with the man advantage overall. They never did figure out how to get untracked against Montreal’s tight defence.

DeBoer resorted to hockey speak when asked about the shortfall on offence following the morning skate.

“We have to do what we have done all year,” DeBoer said. “We have to rely on our foundations and principles and not get impatient and outside of our structure. I think we fell behind in the last game and kind of self-imploded after that. It is a lesson learned. I am sure we’ll be better tonight.”

Caufield has found the score sheet in seven of the last eight games dating to the second round. He is the first Canadiens rookie with at least eight points in one playoff year since P.K. Subban, who had eight in 2010. He has four goals and five assists in 14 playoff games.

The city of Montreal is buzzing over the success of the Canadiens, especially with the team now in the final for the first time since 1993. The fact that Game 6 was played on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day increased the expectations and anticipation.

“You can’t help but hear the excitement around but we are not really focused too far ahead,” Richardson said earlier in the day. “We are really focused on tonight. The guys had great energy on the ice this morning and in the meetings.

“It’s never easy to close a team out. You face the most desperation you will face during a series.”

They closed it out and now await their next opponent.

“The team has found itself,” Richardson said.