Open this photo in gallery: Photos of Adam Johnson line the ticket window booth at the Hibbing Memorial Building, in Hibbing, Minn., Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, as part of a celebration of life ceremony for the hockey player and Hibbing native who was killed in a hockey accident on Oct. 28 while playing in England.Mark Sauer/The Associated Press

Police have made an arrest in the death of Nottingham Panthers hockey player Adam Johnson who died last month after his neck was sliced by an opposing player during a game in Sheffield, England.

South Yorkshire police said on Tuesday that they arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. “He remains in police custody at this time,” police said in a statement. They did not identify the person who had been arrested.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall. “We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

The incident occurred part way through the second period of the Panthers’ game against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28. Steelers’ defenseman Matt Petgrave, 31, collided with Johnson, 29, as he stickhandled the puck up the ice. As Petgrave fell, his left leg rose and his skate blade cut Johnson’s throat. He died later in hospital.

Johnson’s death has shaken the hockey community in England and abroad. More than 3,000 people attended a memorial ceremony for him in Nottingham on Nov. 4 and another commemoration was held two days later in his hometown of Hibbing, Minn.

He’d only been with the Panthers since August. The Elite Ice Hockey League club was his latest stop in a career that wound through the University of Minnesota-Duluth, an assortment of minor-league teams, a 13-game stint with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and clubs in Sweden and Germany.

Petgrave, who is from Toronto, is in his second season with the Steelers and led the team in scoring last year. Like Johnson, he too has been a hockey journeyman, playing for more than a dozen teams in the Ontario Hockey League, U Sports, the ECHL, the AHL and leagues in Czechia and Slovakia.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world,” Horsfall said. “We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.”

The Steelers played their first home game since Johnson’s death last Sunday and the 8,000 fans gave Petgrave a standing ovation. There were also two minutes of silence for Johnson.

The Panthers will play their first game on Saturday against the Manchester Storm in what the club has called the “Adam Johnson Memorial Game.” Players will wear special AJ47 jerseys which will be sold after the game.

The club said all profits from the sale of tickets, jerseys and merchandise will be donated to the Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund. “We want to honour Adam and everything about who he was as a person and a player,” said Omar Pacha, the club’s chief executive.

The tragedy has prompted calls for neck guards to be mandatory at all levels of hockey. The English Ice Hockey Association, the governing body for the sport in England, has made the protection compulsory for all amateur players and USA Hockey is considering a similar move.

However, the Elite League has said that for now it will only “strongly encourages” players to wear the protection. The National Hockey League has also left it up to players to decide whether to wear neck guards.