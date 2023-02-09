The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old was nursing an ankle problem late last month, but was scheduled to start Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Senators before being made a late scratch.

Murray also missed time early in the schedule with a groin injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is 11-5-2 this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average.

Toronto, which has leaned heavily on fellow netminder Ilya Samsonov in recent weeks, recalled Joseph Woll in a corresponding move.

Also Thursday, the Leafs signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension with an annual value of US$1.1-million.

The 24-year-old from St. Catharines, Ont., has one goal and 11 assists in 18 games with Toronto since being acquired in a Nov. 23 trade with Arizona.

Timmins, who helped Canada win gold at the 2018 world junior championship, was set to become a restricted free agent after the season.