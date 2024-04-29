Maple Leafs sign forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nikita Grebyonkin to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Monday.

The contract, which comes into effect immediately, carries an average annual value of US$875,000.

The 21-year-old recently helped Metallurg Magnitogorsk win the Kontinental Hockey League’s Gagarin Cup. He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 67 regular-season games and six points (three goals, three assists) in 23 playoff contests.

The Serov, Russia native has 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 121 career regular season KHL games split between Metallurg and Amur Khabarovsk.

Grebyonkin won the KHL’s rookie of the year award in 2022-23.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound forward was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.