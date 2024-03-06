Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews controls the puck as he stumbles against the Buffalo Sabres during first period in Toronto on March 6.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

In their first two meetings this season the Maple Leafs and Sabres combined to score 22 goals, and Buffalo had 15 of them. On Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena neither team could barely buy one.

Auston Matthews ended it all with the winner with 40 seconds left in overtime to give Toronto a 2-1 victory. It was Matthews’s NHL-leading 54th goal of the season and came off a nice pass from Mitch Marner.

The triumph was the Maple Leafs’ ninth in their past 11 games. They play again Thursday night in Boston against the Bruins.

Ilya Samsonov recorded 23 saves in Toronto’s net, including a leaping glove save that stopped a shot by Tage Thompson with 1:22 left in extra time.

On Dec. 21 Buffalo handed Toronto its most embarrassing defeat of the season. In that 9-3 victory, the Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead and then allowed five successive goals. The Sabres scored on a power-play, short-handed and at even strength in one period. Alex Tuch had four assists and between them Samsonov and Martin Jones stopped just 25 of 34 shots.

“We are in a much better place as a team right now than we were then but it gets your attention,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said earlier Wednesday. “They are one of the most skilled teams in the league. If you don’t defend and don’t make it hard for them on the puck they make you look bad.

“It is not just us; it is teams across the league. We have to respect that with how we play and we have to adapt. It is a different style of game when we play them.”

A win would have given the Sabres their third in as many tries against the Leafs again this season. They play one more time in Buffalo on March 30.

“This is an exciting building to come to,” Don Granato, the Buffalo coach, said in the afternoon. “You know it is a challenging building and you also know it is one heck of a hockey team over there that you have to be ready for so that is a bit of a juice.”

It was a peculiar and plodding first period without any dangerous chances. The Maple Leafs had the first six shots on net; the Sabres failed to generate one for nearly 15 minutes. Then they got 10 in a row and Toronto didn’t have a single one over the last 8 minutes 53 seconds.

Toronto finally broke the 0-0 stalemate on a wrist shot from 22 feet out by William Nylander with 17:31 left in the second period. Nylander beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to his left side on with an assist from Tyler Bertuzzi. The goal was Nylander’s 34th of the season and increased his team lead in points to 84.

It remained a somewhat sleepy contest until Buffalo’s left wing Victor Olofsson snapped in a crisp wrist shot from 38 feet four minutes later. It was just Olofsson’s fifth goal of the campaign and went over Samsonov and rang in right beneath the crossbar.

For Toronto, it was the first game of back-to-back outings. Boston defeated Toronto 4-1 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday and has won all three games between the Original Six rivals this season.

“It is a bounce-back game,” Simon Benoit, a Toronto defenceman, said before the skirmish with Buffalo. “We have to be on the task and ready to go. You don’t want one game lost slide into three or four. You have to learn from your mistakes and forget about it.”

The game was played with underlying tension caused by Friday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Toronto needs to upgrade its defence if it hopes to go on a postseason run. With scant hopes of playing past April, Buffalo is most likely going to be a seller. In the afternoon it dealt forward Casey Mittelstadt, the team’s leading scorer, to Colorado for defenceman Bowen Byram.

Kyle Okposo, the Sabres captain, acknowledged that he could also be on the trading block. The 35-year-old forward has played 17 seasons in the NHL and surpassed 20 goals four times.

“We’ll see what Friday brings,” Okposo said, acknowledging that he felt bad knowing on Saturday that it might be his last home game in Buffalo. This is his eighth year with the Sabres. “It’s a position I have never been in during my career. I am here today and just doing the best I can to lead the group.”

In Buffalo’s last 20 games, Luukkonen had made 18 starts and had a .930 save percentage. He had 25 saves.