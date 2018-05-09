Marie-Philip Poulin rejoins McGill women’s hockey team as skills coach

Canadian women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has rejoined McGill University’s women’s team as a skills coach.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist took a hiatus from the Martlets coaching staff in 2017-18 to train with the national team in preparation for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.
“She brings a wealth of experience and expertise, both at the university, international and professional levels,” Martlets head coach Peter Smith said Wednesday in a statement from McGill’s athletic department.
Smith was an assistant coach of Poulin on the 2010 Olympic team.
“She has great skills both as a performer and a leader,” Smith said. “Our veteran players will be very excited to have her back after working with her two years ago.”
Poulin scored both of Canada’s goals in a 2-0 win over the United States in the 2010 final.
Four years later, the 27-year-old from Beauceville, Que., scored the last-minute equalizer and overtime goal in a 3-2 victory over the Americans for gold in Sochi, Russia.
Poulin and Canada settled for silver in Pyeongchang, where they lost the final in a shootout to the United States.
Poulin has been Canada’s captain the past four years and is also captain of the CWHL’s Les Canadiennes in Montreal.
She played her collegiate hockey at Boston University from 2010 to 2015 and was twice a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female hockey player in the NCAA.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.