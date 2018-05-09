 Skip to main content

Marie-Philip Poulin rejoins McGill women’s hockey team as skills coach

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

Marie-Philip Poulin looks on after defeating Team Finland at the Kwandong Hockey Centre, in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 13, 2018.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Canadian women’s hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin has rejoined McGill University’s women’s team as a skills coach.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist took a hiatus from the Martlets coaching staff in 2017-18 to train with the national team in preparation for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February.

“She brings a wealth of experience and expertise, both at the university, international and professional levels,” Martlets head coach Peter Smith said Wednesday in a statement from McGill’s athletic department.

Smith was an assistant coach of Poulin on the 2010 Olympic team.

“She has great skills both as a performer and a leader,” Smith said. “Our veteran players will be very excited to have her back after working with her two years ago.”

Poulin scored both of Canada’s goals in a 2-0 win over the United States in the 2010 final.

Four years later, the 27-year-old from Beauceville, Que., scored the last-minute equalizer and overtime goal in a 3-2 victory over the Americans for gold in Sochi, Russia.

Poulin and Canada settled for silver in Pyeongchang, where they lost the final in a shootout to the United States.

Poulin has been Canada’s captain the past four years and is also captain of the CWHL’s Les Canadiennes in Montreal.

She played her collegiate hockey at Boston University from 2010 to 2015 and was twice a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female hockey player in the NCAA.

Canada’s Pyeongchang Olympians and Paralympians received a standing ovation in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the athletes for giving Canada a chance to “show off a bit.” The Canadian Press
