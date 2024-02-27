Skip to main content
Pat Hickey
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes' Jason Zucker during the second period in Montreal. The Canadiens won 4-2 on Feb. 27, 2024.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Sam Montembeault made 36 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens snap their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at Bell Centre.

Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki, with an empty-net goal, scored for Montreal (23-28-8).

Montembeault boosted his record to 13-10-4. He lost his shutout bid when Alex Kerfoot scored at 7:42 of the second period to cut the Montreal lead to 2-1.

Nick Bjugstad added the other goal for Arizona (23-30-5), bringing the Coyotes within one, 3-2, with 5:37 remaining.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona’s losing streak was extended to 13 games.

The Coyotes came up empty on three power plays while the Canadiens failed to draw a man advantage for a second consecutive game.

Up next

Montreal begins a four-game road trip Thursday in Florida.

Arizona plays the third of its five-game road trip at Toronto on Thursday.

