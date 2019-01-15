Oilers claim forward Colby Cave from Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers have claimed forward Colby Cave off waivers from the Boston Bruins.
The 24-year-old Cave had one goal and four assists in 20 games for Boston this season. He had six goals and 12 assists in 15 games for AHL Providence.
The six-foot-one, 201-pound native of Battleford, Sask., has played 23 career NHL games over the past two seasons with Boston.
Edmonton also assigned forward Joseph Gambardella to AHL Bakersfield.
