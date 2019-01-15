 Skip to main content

Sports Oilers claim forward Colby Cave from Bruins

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Colby Cave of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against Ron Hainsey of the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Edmonton Oilers have claimed forward Colby Cave off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 24-year-old Cave had one goal and four assists in 20 games for Boston this season. He had six goals and 12 assists in 15 games for AHL Providence.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound native of Battleford, Sask., has played 23 career NHL games over the past two seasons with Boston.

Edmonton also assigned forward Joseph Gambardella to AHL Bakersfield.

