The Ottawa Senators have entered into a multiyear agreement with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce that will see the bank’s logo featured on the NHL club’s home jersey.

The new jerseys will first appear when the Senators play their 2023-34 home opener Saturday against Philadelphia.

It will mark the first time the Senators have worn a sponsor’s logo on their jerseys.

The agreement includes branding opportunities for CIBC throughout Canadian Tire Centre.

Senators president and chief executive officer Cyril Leeder says the NHL club and the bank share similar values and that the agreement will have a positive impact at the team’s home arena.