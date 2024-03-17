Kali Flanagan had one goal and one assist as Toronto picked up its 10th straight win, defeating Montreal 2-1 on Sunday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League. Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto (12-5-0), which has now won 11 of its past 12 games. Kristen Campbell made 17 saves. Kristin O’Neill netted her first goal of the season for Montreal (10-5-3), which had its losing streak extended to three games and fell to 0-3-1 against Toronto this season. Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 shots. Toronto and Minnesota each have 33 points, but Toronto has played one fewer game to take top spot. Montreal has 30 points. The neutral-site game was held at PPG Paints Arena, home to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, in front of 8,850 fans.

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

DETROIT – Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight each scored shootout goals and Aerin Frankel saved four of the five shots she faced as Boston beat Ottawa in a shootout, 2-1 in front of the largest crowd to watch a professional women’s hockey game in the United States Saturday night in Detroit. The game was part of the PWHL’s Takeover Weekend, with Ottawa and Boston playing on the Red Wings’ home ice with an announced crowd of 13,736, surpassing the 13,316 that watched Minnesota win its home opener against Montreal Jan. 6. Boston improved to 4-4-2-7 with 22 points; Ottawa fell to 5-0-6-6 with 21 points.