The Professional Women’s Hockey League released its jersey designs for the league’s inaugural season which starts in January.

The designs have a vintage feel, with the team names spelled out in diagonal inscriptions across the front and a suite of classic colour combinations.

“Our original six teams proudly represent some of North America’s most-passionate hockey markets,” said Stan Kasten, PWHL Advisory Board member in a statement. “As we build our foundation and grow together this inaugural season, it’s important that our markets be a focal point of our identity.”

The three Canadian teams will have shoulder patches of the Canadian Tire logo, one of the league’s founding partners.

After years of back and forth between the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association and the Premier Hockey Federation about the best way to move professional women’s hockey forward, The PWHL was announced in June.

The league held its first draft on Sept. 18, with each of the six founding teams drafting 90 of the best women’s hockey players in the world.

The teams, Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto, will begin to break in their two sets of jerseys in January, wearing their dark-coloured jerseys when playing on home ice.

Here’s a look at each team’s jersey:

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Minnesota

Boston

New York