Second phase of renovations begins on Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena

The second phase of renovations at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena has begun.

Keith Pelley, president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sport and Entertainment, did a ceremonial groundbreaking at the downtown arena this morning.

Construction could not begin until the NHL’s Maple Leafs and NBA’s Raptors, the venue’s primary occupants, had finished their seasons.

This phase of construction is focused on the 100 level and upgrading the fan experience.

Pelley says this phase of renovations will be complete before the Maple Leafs or Raptors need the arena for the 2024-25 season.

He says that some concerts over the summer will be impacted by the renovations.

Scotiabank Arena is in its 25th year as Toronto’s main indoor sports venue.