Senators name Travis Green as head coach, sign him to four-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have named Travis Green as head coach and signed him to a four-year contract.

Green takes over the NHL club from interim head coach Jacques Martin, who coached the team after D.J. Smith was fired on Dec. 18.

Green posted an 8-12-1 record as interim head coach of the New Jersey Devils last season after Lindy Ruff was fired on March 4.

The 53-year-old from Castlegar, B.C., coached in the Vancouver Canucks’ system from 2013 to 2021, including four-plus seasons at the NHL level. He was fired 25 games into the 2021-22 season along with general manager Jim Benning with the Canucks sitting at 8-15-2.

The Canucks posted a 141-159-35 record under Green and made the playoffs once, when they advanced to the second round of the 2019-20 post-season before losing to Vegas in seven games.

The Senators have missed the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.