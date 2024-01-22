Open this photo in gallery: Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle takes a fan’s photo with the Stanley Cup on a subway car in Toronto, on Jan. 22.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The Stanley Cup arrived at Toronto’s Union Station like most sports fans in the city – by public transit.

The NHL championship trophy took the subway from midtown Toronto to the city’s downtown core this morning to promote the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

It was accompanied by former Maple Leafs defenceman Tomas Kaberle and the keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard.

After several photos were taken on the train by commuters, the Stanley Cup was brought to the centre of bustling Union Station.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow welcomed the trophy to the subway stop.

Scotiabank Arena will host the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 3.