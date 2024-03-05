Nick Suzuki scored at 17 seconds of overtime to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
Brendan Gallagher, David Savard and Joshua Roy also scored and Jake Allen made 25 saves for the Canadiens, which snapped a two-game losing streak.
Ryan O’Reilly scored a goal and assisted on two others, Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 26 saves for Nashville. The Predators had their eight-game winning streak snapped.
In overtime, Suzuki beat Saros with a tough-angle one-timer from the lower left circle for his 100th career goal.
With the game tied at 2 late in the third, O’Reilly beat Allen from the lower part of the right faceoff circle, for his third goal in as many games. Roy tied it with 5:05 to go.
Former Canadien Michael McCarron appeared to score the go-ahead goal with 3:02 remaining, but Montreal challenged the goal and video review determined that the puck was played with a high stick.
Forsberg scored the game’s first goal with 4:36 remaining in the opening period.
Luke Evangelista stickhandled through the slot before slipping a backhand pass to Forsberg on the left side, where he lifted a backhand underneath the crossbar for his 30th goal of the season.
The 30-goal campaign is the fourth of Forsberg’s career. He also extended his point streak to six games. He has four goals and five assists over that stretch.
Nyquist made it 2-0 at 5:11 of the second, converting on a tap-in from just outside the crease off a nice backhand pass from Forsberg from below the goal line.
Gallagher halved Nashville’s lead with 3:21 remaining in the second on a one-timer from the high slot.
Savard tied it six seconds later off the ensuing faceoff, when his dump in hit a seam in the glass and went directly into the net Saros vacated anticipating the puck would travel behind it.
Up next
Canadiens: Visit Carolina on Thursday night.
Predators: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.