Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander scores a goal on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek during the first period at Scotiabank Arena.Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

William Nylander scored the fourth-fastest game-opening goal in team history and the Toronto Maple Leafs rarely took their foot off the gas after that, cruising to a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

After Saturday’s implosion against the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, during which the Leafs squandered a two-goal lead at home against the last-place team in the NHL, a game against Chicago, the 31st-ranked team in the league, was slated to provide a timely test. On paper, that examination would be particularly important for a Leafs squad that has had the unfortunate habit of occasionally playing down to teams this season.

“We’ve had some good games and obviously some games where we haven’t grabbed a hold of the game and let momentum change hands,” Leafs captain John Tavares said of that troubling pattern Wednesday morning.

With scouts from 12 other NHL teams in attendance to pick over the bones of a Chicago roster that had won just 16 games all season ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, expectations were high for the Leafs, even against a team that had gone 8-3-1 in its past 12 trips to Toronto. Chicago was also missing captain Jonathan Toews, who missed the game through non-COVID illness.

Since that 4-3 loss to Columbus last time out, the Leafs had seen the Tampa Bay Lightning leapfrog them Tuesday night to temporarily lay claim to second place in the Atlantic Division.

Tardy ticket holders would have been sorely disappointed on Wednesday night, with both teams scoring on their first shots of the game. With any possibility of shutouts dispensed with just 62 seconds in, the stage was set for some run-and-gun hockey, and both teams obliged.

Nylander got the party started just nine seconds in, taking a pass from Morgan Rielly at the Chicago blueline, splitting Seth Jones and a stumbling Jake McCabe before banking the puck in off the back of former Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek’s pad. The goal was just two seconds shy of the franchise record, jointly held by Charlie Conacher and Mitch Marner, and one second slower than Ted Kennedy, and was the Swede’s 30th of the season.

It took Chicago exactly 53 seconds to get back on level terms, Sam Lafferty stealing the puck off the stick of Timothy Liljegren, before beating Ilya Samsonov backhanded.

Two shots, two goals. The good old hockey game indeed.

After that super-caffeinated start, the fans at Scotiabank Arena were then forced to wait a whopping 7 minutes 12 seconds for a third goal – admittedly not much of a lengthy wait by Maple Leafs standards.

Officially, Rasmus Sandin scored his fourth of the season off a pass from Tavares, but Chicago defenceman Connor Murphy deserves an honourable mention for his tip that deflected Sandin’s relatively routine shot through Mrazek’s legs.

And just 15 seconds later, the home side appeared to be pulling away after Alex Kerfoot one-timed a pass from Mitch Marner into the roof of the net, but after a challenge from Chicago head coach Luke Richardson, the goal was chalked off for offsides.

Back after a five-game absence, Auston Matthews removed any possibility for doubt on his own opportunity 11:21 into the period, collecting a centring pass from Nylander, and snapping a shot past former teammate Mrazek to establish a two-goal lead with his 26th of the year.

If the first intermission provided an opportunity for head coaches Sheldon Keefe and Richardson to cool things down, neither chose to take it.

The scoring binge continued where it had left off in the second period. Max Domi, who entered the game as Chicago’s joint leading scorer, pulled the puck back for Philipp Kurashev, who showed no hesitation in winding up and rifling it past Samsonov just 46 seconds in.

Proving that actions speak louder than words, the Leafs captain restored the two-goal cushion shortly before the midway point of the second period with his 24th. Tavares cashed in a pass from behind the goal from Kerfoot, who himself had collected a dump-in from Marner that had drawn Mrazek out of the net and resulted him being woefully out of position.

And Connor Timmins, who had drawn into the lineup in place of Justin Holl, who was a healthy scratch, helped pile on with just under four minutes remaining in the period, taking a feed from Matthews and wiring one past Mrazek from the blueline for his second NHL goal. Nylander also grabbed an assist to make it a three-point night for him.

Samsonov stopped 26 of 28 shots that came his way to pick up his 19th win of the season, while Mrazek, who had a 12-6-0 record in 20 games with Toronto last season, made 37 saves in a losing effort.